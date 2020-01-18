CryptoVerificationCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $37.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00081087 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

