Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $63,110.00 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.01936907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.04127044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00680075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00789068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00105319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010200 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00656721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

