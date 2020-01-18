CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.