Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $390.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,752 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 215,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

