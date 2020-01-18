Critical Comparison: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Western Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $65.97 million 2.01 $5.65 million N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $7.97 billion 2.62 $2.19 billion $2.54 11.59

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Western Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 9.58% 6.89% 0.71% Fifth Third Bancorp 24.36% 11.40% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

