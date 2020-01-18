Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $382,548.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $382,548.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, LBank and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, Tidex, CoinBene, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

