Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $10,533.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

