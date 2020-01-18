Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after buying an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $223.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.32 and a 52 week high of $223.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

