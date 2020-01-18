Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,808.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,805,000 after acquiring an additional 736,741 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,904,000 after acquiring an additional 373,703 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.