Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $331.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

