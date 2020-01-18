Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $7.56 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.16 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

