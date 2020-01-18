Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

CVTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 132,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,561. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

