COVA (COVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $818,582.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $423,128.00 and approximately $818,582.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

