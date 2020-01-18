County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ICBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

ICBK opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

