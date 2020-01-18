Counterparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00015248 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,392 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

