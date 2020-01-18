Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

News headlines about Costain Group (LON:COST) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Costain Group’s score:
- Lagos shuts Costain road for rail project (vanguardngr.com)
- Pay Your Tax For Better Life In Edo, Shaibu Pleads (nigerianobservernews.com)
- Railway project: Lagos announces shutdown of strategic road in Costain (pmnewsnigeria.com)
- Like Father, Like Son (freeskier.com)
- Sewer surveys commissioned for HS2 (theconstructionindex.co.uk)
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target (down previously from GBX 275 ($3.62)) on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.
