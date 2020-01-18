Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

News headlines about Costain Group (LON:COST) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target (down previously from GBX 275 ($3.62)) on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LON COST traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 175.60 ($2.31). The stock had a trading volume of 345,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.68. The company has a market cap of $190.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

