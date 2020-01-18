Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.35 and traded as low as $20.00. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 18,828 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

In other Cortland Bancorp news, COO Timothy Carney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

