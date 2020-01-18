Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Copart has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Copart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 6.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

