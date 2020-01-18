Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (CVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 18th

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

In other news, insider Kevin Chin bought 150,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).



