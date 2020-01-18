Contents Protocol (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $199,608.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $199,608.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

