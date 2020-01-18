Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.00, approximately 354,054 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 464,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 6.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $7,200,223.68. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

