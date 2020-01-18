Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $843.92

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $843.92 and traded as high as $1,030.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 1,381,698 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Consort Medical to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,037.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $508.45 million and a P/E ratio of 129.75.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

