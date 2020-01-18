Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after acquiring an additional 326,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,160,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 193,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

ED traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,508. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

