Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.34. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 488,681 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $306.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 487,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

