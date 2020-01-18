ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 224,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

