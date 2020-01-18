Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 1.6%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31, 16,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Conic Metals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

