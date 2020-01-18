Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,728,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 914,838 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.42.

CNAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.