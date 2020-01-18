Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

CMTL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 73,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

