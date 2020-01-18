Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.38

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$84.38 ($59.84) and last traded at A$84.24 ($59.74), with a volume of 1442829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$83.66 ($59.33).

The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$80.49.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

