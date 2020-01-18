Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $459,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

