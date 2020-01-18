Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

