Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.