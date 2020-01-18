Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 4,019,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.