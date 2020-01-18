CoinFi Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $336,636.00 and $1,983.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

