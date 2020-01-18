Coin Lion (LION) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $209,424.00 and $97.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

