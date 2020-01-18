Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$110.38.

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$104.05. The company had a trading volume of 220,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.62. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$72.32 and a one year high of C$120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7826231 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

