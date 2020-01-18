Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -86.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $784,375. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

