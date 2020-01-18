Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

