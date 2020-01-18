CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNXM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CNXM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 365,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.82.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

