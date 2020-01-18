Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLDR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $485,485,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cloudera by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

