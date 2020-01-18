Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $290.88

Shares of Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and traded as low as $276.98. Clipper Logistics shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 203,732 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

