Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 5,962,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

