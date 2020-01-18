Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy is poised to gain from its long-lived renewable assets. Clearway Energy’s planned capital expenditure expands renewable generation and helps it to maintain its generation portfolio in compliance with environmental regulations. Focus on North American operation is acting as a tailwind for the company. Notably, shares of Clearway Energy have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company completes acquisition of 527 MW Carlsbad Energy Center further expanding its clean energy generation portfolio. However, Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third-party transmission lines may impact its performance. High debt level of the company is a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock remained flat at $$21.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,864. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

