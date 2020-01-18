Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.10. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 11,199,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

