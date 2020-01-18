Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

