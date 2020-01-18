Citigroup Trims Pearson (LON:PSON) Target Price to GBX 960

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

