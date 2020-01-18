Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

C stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

