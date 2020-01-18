Citigroup Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 2,574,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,225. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

