Citigroup Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $50.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

