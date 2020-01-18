Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

